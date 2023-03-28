The story between Paula Arias and Eduardo Rabanal seems not to have come to an end yet. Despite the salsa’s statements in which she pointed out that the soccer player would have disrespected her, both were seen together after a presentation of Son temptation. Magaly Medina shared the images of her in the latest edition of her program, in which the player seems to follow the singer throughout Lima.

The ‘Urraca’ cameras saw the former player close at all times to the orchestra bus of which his ex-partner is the leader. Finally, the interpreter ended up getting into Rabanal’s car and then entering the building where Paula has her apartment. Video: ATV.