The Colombian Paula Andrea Ossa It is recorded in the golden books of the Paralympic Games. The athlete won the bronze medal in the C5 women’s road race, which was the delegation’s 21st medal.

At 32 years old, Ossa She made history by being the first Colombian woman to win a medal in the Paralympics In the women’s C5 road race, a category for athletes who have slightly limited movement in one leg or the complete absence of all or part of an arm.

Ossa finished the race on a circuit between Clichy, Sous and Bois de Paris, with a time of 1 hour, 54 minutes and 44 seconds to climb to the top step of the podium. Gold was just 20 seconds away from him on the 14.2-kilometre course.

Britain’s Sarah Storey took gold after finishing the race in 1 hour 54 minutes and 24 seconds. The Frenchwoman Heidi Gauguin He did the same time as first place, but took silver in the tiebreaker.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS