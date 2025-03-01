03/01/2025



Updated at 11: 47h.





The mayor of Lugo, Paula Alvarelloshe has died on the morning of this Saturday after a heart attack on Friday when he went to the proclamation of the entrance in the Plaza Mayor of the walled city, which was suspended for this reason. The mayor suffered a fainting and remained unconscious for several minutes according to EP, so she was transferred in ambulance to the Lucus Augusti University Hospital (Hula) in an ambulance.

Although Alvarellos managed to recover consciousness and was stable after health care, she was transferred at dawn to the University Hospital of La Coruña (Chuac), where she died after being operated twice in the center.

According to the local media El Progreso, the mayor was stable at the time of the intervention, which were made without added complications. However, the medical work did not prevent Alvarellos from dying from the heart attack of last Friday, a news that has shocked both his ranks in the PSOE of Galicia and in representatives of different political formations.

“Paula was not only a great mayor, always committed to the problems of citizenship and the progress of the city, but also a very hardworking militant, an nearby person, loyal and willing to add at all times,” the Galician socialists regret in a statement, where they convey their love and strength for both their family and for the residents of Lugo.









«His loss is hard, unfair and unexpected. But his footprint will remain in Lugo and in our party, ”says the PSDEG, training that Alvarellos led in the Lucense city, after directing the town hall of the City Council, to replace the departure of its predecessor in the Mayor’s Office, Lara Méndez, in January 2024.

Also in their own way, they showed their condolences through X Figures of the party as the president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, who described the news as “a tremendous blow to the socialist family”, or the mayor of Vigo, Abel Caballero, who highlighted his “great human dimension” and described her as a “close and endearing person.” “A terrible news,” said Transport Minister Oscar Puente, who stressed his “illusion” for the projects

From the BNG, a party with which Alvarellos ruled in coalition in the Lucense City Council, showed their condolences and transferred their condolences to the mayor’s family, as well as numerous mayors such as Miguel Anxo F. Lores de Pontevedra, Goretti Sanmartín de Santiago and senators such as the Lucense César Mogo.

