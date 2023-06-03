Paula Altavilla (Buenos Aires, 50 years old) is the first woman to direct the Institute for Business Development (IDEA), the best-known business organization in Argentina, in its more than six decades of history. The also CEO of Schneider Electric for Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay and Bolivia is used to opening doors and seeing the changes underway towards equality in the workplace. She remembers that years ago, at a business meeting, she got up at dessert time to give her daughters a quick kiss goodnight from the bathroom. She found four other women in similar situations. “Work dinners have been losing weight and there are many more lunches and breakfasts. They are small details but they make a big difference ”, she recounts in an interview with EL PAÍS held at coffee time at the IDEA offices, in downtown Buenos Aires.

Daughter of a hardware store owner and a housewife, this senior executive was the first woman in her family to go out to work outside the home. Her work resume began as an English teacher and translator, professions that led her to reach large companies. Once inside it, she studied Business Administration, replaced English with marketing and began an upward career that has yet to find a ceiling. “Being a teacher helped me to be able to read people and unite people who can work together,” Altavilla points out about her ability to form teams and take advantage of the abilities of her members.

Ask. How has her path to become the first woman to chair IDEA been and the reception she has been given?

Answer. For me it is a pride and an honor because I was appointed by the board of directors, which is 30% women and 70% men, and I think it speaks highly of IDEA as an institution in the sense that it is willing to change and embrace diversity as a value and shows it in the facts.

P. Since it started until today, what has changed and what remains to be changed?

R.. There has been a sea change in the last two long decades. Twenty-some years ago, women had to adapt and today most organizations have active policies to create inclusive environments for women, for the LGBT+ community and for people with disabilities. Today there is a completely different consciousness.

Paula Altavilla during the interview. ENRIQUE GARCIA MEDINA

P. The number of female CEOs in Argentina does not reach 10%. Why? Are they not given the opportunity? Do they reject those charges?

R.. The culture of inclusion implies changing ways of doing things. He home office, for example, which became widespread during the pandemic, allowed more women to balance their professional lives with their personal lives, replacing dinners with breakfasts or lunches as well. But deep down, what we still have to work on is fighting against biases rooted centuries ago, in which women dealt with the private sphere and men with the public sphere. We know that women have the right and all the capacity to develop a professional career, there is much to be done so that more women can embrace this double role.

P. For example?

R.. Care spaces. Women not only have to participate in the labor market, they have to move towards leadership positions. The break normally occurs at the time of maternity, that is where many women drop out of the career and companies can provide care spaces so that their workers can continue to grow.

P. And promote an equitable sharing of care?

R.. Yes. You have to balance the license of the primary and secondary caregiver. At Schneider, we have a global paternity leave and family care policy, but it has been proven that women spend much more time caring for people than men.

P. In the last year inflation became a global evil. What is it like to do business in one of the countries that leads the world table, with 108’8% annual inflation, and with interest rates of 97%?

R.. Entrepreneurs are human beings and we adapt to any context. But I speak with colleagues from other countries who suddenly became 6% or 7% and it is a catastrophe. Argentines, the truth is that we have developed the ability to permanently adapt to a changing environment, to reinvent ourselves almost day by day. We have had high inflation for most of the last hundred years and that is the context in which we do business. We’re fed up, it’s not that we love it, because it requires a lot of energy and a lot of flexibility.

P. Do crises create opportunities?

R.. I believe that crises are never good and it is better to do business in environments with a certain degree of certainty and with stable rules of the game, which is what we believe Argentina needs to get out of recurring crises. In crises you find opportunities that you don’t have in other environments, yes, but living in the short term means you also lose some much more strategic and long-term development opportunities, which is what we promote at IDEA.

P. What or who prevents Argentina from approving those clear rules that the business community demands?

R.. It is complex, there are many factors. Recurring crises have led to short-term decisions being made that imply a change in the rules of the game that erode trust. We need to build trust in the institutions and strengthen them so that they create a framework of stability.

P. The confidence of Argentine citizens in institutions and politicians is on the decline, according to surveys. Is there also a growing distrust of the business community?

R.. Politicians are fundamental and necessary actors for the development of a country and an economy. We see them as our counterpart, necessary to generate medium and long-term agreements. Politicians, unions and social organizations are part of the ecosystem in which we have to operate in a positive and sustainable way over time.

P. Unions oppose a reform of labor laws. As an entrepreneur, do you think it is necessary?

R.. There is a debate about whether or not to change the labor laws. We understand that through the collective labor agreements that we have in Argentina, new jobs have been generated, good conditions for workers and have allowed companies and businesses to develop. It is a path that has worked and can work again.

The president of the Institute for Business Development of Argentina, Paula Altavilla. ENRIQUE GARCIA MEDINA

P. Argentina is at the gates of the electoral campaign. How does it affect the business climate?

R.. Election years are years in which the pace of business is a little slower because the political agenda consumes a lot of time and energy, but the agenda doesn’t stop.

P. Do you receive calls from investors interested in Argentina?

R.. Yes. Argentina has enormous potential. In terms of energy, Vaca Muerta’s unconventional oil and gas reserves are among the largest in the world. If you think of critical minerals like lithium, Argentina has one of the world’s largest reserves. We also have other minerals such as copper, cobalt or nickel and if you look at the investment numbers you see important investments in these sectors. If we had macroeconomic and regulatory conditions that generated more confidence in the next five, ten, 15, 20 years, the investment could be much higher. We must generate the context that attracts more investment.

P. What are the most urgent?

R.. The construction of infrastructure for these activities to take place. At this moment, the construction of the gas pipeline is being carried out, which is very important to be able to evacuate the production of Vaca Muerta. There is a lack of investment in everything that has to do with the electricity market and transmission lines, because there is a bottleneck. And everything related to transport infrastructure.

P. He talks about Vaca Muerta, but how is Argentina positioned in this world that demands renewable energy for the energy transition?

R.. The world is still burning fossil fuels. Experts say that they are 81% of consumption. And in Vaca Muerta the most important resource is gas, which within the fossils is considered a transition fuel. The world today is very concerned about energy security, so what has to do with fossil fuels and Argentina’s unexploited reserves are necessary to guarantee global energy security. In the immediate future, Argentina needs to be self-sufficient in gas and fuel for domestic consumption and as an export opportunity so that the trade basket stops being in deficit and has a surplus. In the medium and long term we need to accelerate what has to do with the energy transition hand in hand with the development of wind, solar and green hydrogen energy.

