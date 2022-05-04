Paul Witteman says goodbye to his music program after eight seasons Podium Witteman † The last episode can be seen on Sunday 15 May on NPO 2, the NTR announced today.

The presenter has made the decision himself ‘with pain in the heart’. ,,I’ve decided to stop because it’s a good time at the end of the season and you shouldn’t go on too long. Moreover, I want to make room for other activities that will undoubtedly be an extension of my passion for classical music.”

The program arose out of Witteman’s love for classical music, says NTR media director Willemijn Francissen. “This love has taken shape in a program that every Sunday on NPO 2 for eight seasons has made many, often loyal viewers, enjoy classical music and everything that musicians and other enthusiasts came to tell us about it. In all those years, Paul, as the figurehead of the program, has left an indelible mark on the classical music programming of the NTR and the public broadcaster.” See also The television characters of 2021

The broadcaster is in talks with the NPO about a successor for Podium Witteman†

Also listen to the AD Media Podcast:





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below: