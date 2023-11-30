Exactly 10 years ago, Paul Walker (Glendale, California, 1973), protagonist of the blockbuster franchise Fast & Furious, died in a car accident. The actor was traveling as co-driver in a Porsche Carrera GT that crashed into a pole at about 151 kilometers per hour on a highway in Santa Clarita, 50 kilometers north of Hollywood, and then caught fire. He was 40 years old. The driver of the vehicle was his friend, Roger Rodas, a successful financier at the Merrill Lynch bank, who also died in the accident. That night, Walker had attended a benefit for the victims of Super Typhoon Haiyan, which hit the Philippines in November 2013, leaving more than 10,000 dead. Walker was the founder of the organization promoting the event, Reach Out Worldwide, which he launched after the earthquakes in Haiti in 2010, with the intention of providing aid to people affected by natural disasters. The tragic event, which shocked Hollywood, however, overshadowed the interpreter’s good intentions. The story was too juicy. Even though the actor was not behind the wheel, the epitaph seemed to write itself: he lived fast and died young.

Before his death, Paul Walker was in a relationship with Jasmine Pilchard-Gosnell, 23, with whom he lived in Santa Barbara (California). He also lived with his daughter, Meadow Walker, then a 15-year-old teenager, the result of her relationship with Rebecca Soteros. Following his death, his daughter sued Porsche in September 2015. In the legal action, Meadow Walker accused the car maker of skimping on safety measures and held them responsible for the death of her father, who, her lawyers claimed, survived. hit, but could not escape the flames, since he was trapped in the vehicle. Porsche responded two months later, denying any responsibility and stating that the actor voluntarily assumed the risks of riding in the vehicle and doing so at a speed that experts estimated at more than 150 kilometers per hour. In April 2016, a judge ruled out any manufacturing defects in the car in which he died. That same month in 2016, Meadow Walker returned to the news when a judge ruled that the family of Roger Rodas, the pilot who was driving the vehicle, must compensate her with 10 million dollars. A way to recognize that the driver did have part of the responsibility in the death of the interpreter, who was at a peak moment in his career. “This amount only covers a portion of the money that Paul Walker would have obtained if his life had not been tragically interrupted,” Meadow’s lawyer then explained to the magazine. People.

In September 2015, coinciding with what would have been her father’s 42nd birthday, Meadow, the sole heir to a fortune estimated at $25 million, announced the creation of the Foundation Paul Walker, an organization dedicated “to acts of goodwill that empower young people and support the ecosystem in which they live.” “As I reflected on my father, I found myself reflecting on her passions,” Meadow herself explained through a post on Instagram, in which she appeared with her father. Paul Walker was interested in ocean conservation, he had even starred in a documentary in National Geographic that explored the life of white sharks in the Baja California area. “I wanted to start this foundation because I want to share that part of him with others.” Through the organization, Meadow has embarked on a number of philanthropic efforts, including scholarships to Marine Biology students.

Meanwhile, Meadow Walker has also been working on building a career. In 2017, she signed with the prestigious DNA Models modeling agency, whose ranks also include Emily Ratajkowski, Kaia Gerber and Laetitia Casta. Since then, she has worked for brands such as Proenza Schouler and Givenchy. In 2021, she married Louis Thornton-Allan. The wedding made headlines in several media for a curious detail: the bride walked to the altar arm in arm with Vin Diesel, a close friend of her father and co-star in the films that made him famous, as well as Meadow’s legal guardian after the premature death of Paul Walker.

Vin Diesel is, precisely, the other person who has worked the most to keep the actor’s legacy alive. On September 13, the day Walker would have turned 50, Diesel once again paid tribute to him through his Instagram, publishing an image in which they appeared together: “For me, this image represents the moment when I knew that we would be brothers for eternity. It was January 2010, the night before we left for Haiti… and it reflects the joy and passion that helping others generated in you. You said that emergency services should not wait, and that you wanted to dedicate your life to that. That was you. And you shared it with me, your brother.”

As revealed last week by Cody Walker, Paul’s brother and who currently manages his organization Reach Out Worldwide, in an interview with Peoplepart of the cast of the successful action saga has dedicated itself to fundraising: “Vin [Diesel]Tyrese [Gibson]Ludacris, Michelle [Rodríguez], Sung Kang… have been very supportive of the family,” he declared. “We have held different events to raise funds. We used to do these events called Game for Paul, where we would do these big charity fundraisers. Vin was a part of each of them. Tyrese and Michelle, several years, as well as Sung or Nathalie Emmanuel, all joined at some point.”

Cody Walker, who this year had his first child whom he baptized, precisely, Paul, declared about the importance of the foundation, the greatest hope in his brother’s life: “For us, it is very important to see how part of his legacy continues forward. Since Paul died, the foundation has continued to assist communities affected by natural disasters in 13 countries, with more than 79 deployments and more than 63,000 volunteer hours logged. All this thanks to more than 10 million dollars in donations for those who need it most.”