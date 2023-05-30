Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow Rain Walker, appeared briefly in “Fast X”, or “Fast and furious 10”. The film directed by Louis Leterrier premiered last Thursday May 18 and brought surprises. The action saga began in 2001. Vin Diesel and Walker were part of the first productions of the franchise and became iconic characters. However, the actor who played Brian O’Conner He passed away in 2013, during the recordings of movie number 7. This shocked the fans.

Who did Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow Walker play?

Meadow Rain Walker appeared on the plane in which Jakob (John Cena) and Brian (Leo Abeo Perry) were traveling to Portugal to meet Dominic Torretto. A flight attendant appears and looks at the duo. At that moment, Brian asks his uncle if he knows the lady. “It’s always good to have friends in high places,” he replies to the little boy.

Suddenly the face of Paul Walker’s daughter appears, who wears a blue uniform. The model shared her participation through an Instagram post. “A preview of my cameo in ‘Fast and Furious X’ The first movie was released when I was one year old,” she wrote in the description. In addition, the young woman appreciated being able to honor her dad in this way and told about her relationship with cast members such as Vin, Michelle, Jordana and Chris.

Actress shared the post on May 11, 2023. Photo: Instagram capture

“Fast and Furious 10”: cast