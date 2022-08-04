Paul Walker he had never hidden his great passion for sports cars. The star of Fast and Furious, who died in 2013 in a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT, had a large collection of cars and loved spending a lot of time there, so much so that he became one of the most prominent petrolheads in all of Hollywood. Most of his cars were sold at auction and, with the utmost respect, it can be said with certainty that a car passed into his hands today is worth a lot more money. Reason why as soon as an auction house finds such a model in its hands, it does not hesitate to mention its late former owner.

The site Mecum will put up for sale in Monterey California, between 18 and 20 August, a 1973 Porsche 911 RS 2.7 that belonged to Walker and mentioned during an episode of the Tonight Show, talk conducted by another great car enthusiast like Jay Leno, in 2011. It was one of the 1,580 Porsche of that type produced, with the development followed by Ernst Fuhrmann and the engineer Norbert Singer. The car, yellow in color, has 93,774 kilometers to the credit and it was valued at between one million and one million and 250,000 dollars.

Key features of the car include thinner steel body panels than the standard 911; lighter windows; fiberglass rear deck; duck tail spoiler; Carrera RS logo on the spoiler; the limited slip differential; the flared wheel arches.

It features a 2.7-liter 6-cylinder engine, capable of delivering 210 horsepower, coupled to a 5-speed manual gearbox. Brakes and suspension have been recently rebuilt. The black, spartan interior was restored by Autobahn Interiors (San Diego). Wheels and tires were produced by Fuchs and Avon respectively. The car also carries FIA documentation and a certificate of authenticity issued by Porsche.