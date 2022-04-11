“Sexuality has disappeared from movies,” said the 83-year-old filmmaker. He cites the Bond films as an example. “There used to be sex in Bond movies. There were no breasts to be seen. But Bond did have sex.” The director thought that was a lot more realistic. Partly for that reason, he could do little with No Time To Diethe last Bond film.
Verhoeven doesn’t understand why sex has virtually disappeared from movies. Sex is the essence of our existence. Without sex, our species would be extinct. So why be so secretive about it?”
Sex has always been an important part of Verhoeven’s films. His biggest hits include the erotic thriller Basic Instinct and the erotic drama show girls† The Dutch director released the film last year Benedetta in which a lesbian nun masturbates with a crucifix.
