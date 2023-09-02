If the US Open men’s bottom draw were called America + Nole, that would be all right. Yes, because in an area where Rune, Ruud and Tsitsipas immediately said goodbye to the tournament, in addition to Djokovic, who is the huge favorite for a place in the final, there are Paul, Tiafoe and Shelton, capable of taking the round of 16 with 3 convincing victories. The common goal is to bring an American back to the top of the US Open: the last time Roddick did it, way back in 2003.

BIND

—

In the afternoon, huge success by Tommy Paul, who had given Davidovich 6-1 6-0 in 52 minutes, before falling asleep for a set and solving in the fourth. Paul has never looked like he could get out of the tournament up to this point. The number 14 seed will have a very tight round of 16 against Ben Shelton, who is playing well and serving even better. The score of 26 aces to 2 against Karatsev tells all the difference in a match that ends 3-1 for the American. The last and only precedent between the pros was won by Paul, and it’s very heavy, given that it’s the quarterfinal of the Australian Open this year. In the evening great success for Frances Tiafoe, who has every intention at least of repeating the semifinal reached last year in Flushing. Frances concedes a set to Mannarino, but she comes back by dominating in the second and third sets, before winning 8-6 at the tie-break in the fourth, taking advantage of the second match point and detaching the ticket for the round of 16.