Kiss guitarist Paul Stanley criticized businessman Elon Musk after he acquired Twitter for $44 billion. For the musician, buy the social network it only serves individual purposes, whereas there would be many ways to help “our world move forward”.

“I may be missing something (please tell me). Instead of financing a personal purchase Wouldn’t our world be better off moving forward by using far less than $44 billion to eradicate world hunger? Cure cancer? The list is long; and the possibilities are endless, ”Stanley wrote precisely on his Twitter account.

Elon Musk’s companies compete in areas such as aerospace and the manufacture of electric cars. Photo: composition / AFP

The rocker joins the list of personalities who spoke about the decision of the richest man in the world. the president of MexicoAndrés Manuel López Obrador, asked the CEO of Tesla to “clean up the corruption that is there (in Twitter)”. For his part, the former president of USA Donald Trump ruled out returning to this social network despite the acquisition of Musk.

The current CEO of Twitter, Parag Agrawal, spoke with the company’s employees and revealed that the future is “uncertain” for the company. social network of the blue bird The manager received questions from the workers about Musk’s plans and the possibility of being fired. The Chairman of the Board of Directors of Twitter, Brett Taylorsaid the deal prioritizes “operational continuity.”