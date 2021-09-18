Digital Millennium

After Raúl Araiza played a practical joke on Paul Stanley by scratching the word “p * to” on his car door a few days ago, a heated fight broke out between Hoy’s drivers, and Stanley has already gotten revenge.

Through his Instagram stories, Paul shared the moment when placed a “For Sale” ad on El Negro’s car, and also leaked his number phone number next to your name.

“In case you’re interested in the 2018 Jetta from Negro Araiza,” Paul wrote in a video.

Later, Raúl Araiza was quick to react and pointed out that the vandalism in his truck was unfortunate, in addition to accusing his partner of being responsible.

In the face of Stanley’s actions, Raúl did not take long to respond and clarified that his car was for sale, asking that they ignore what was written by his program partner.

“Again this fucking animal, again I repainted my car. Let it be clear that it is not for sale, let it be clear that it has accomplices, ”said Raúl Araiza.

For his part, Paul responded by way of derision that he would not be able to give Araiza’s phone number, despite the fact that in the first video you can see how he writes “For sale” accompanied by the supposed number of Raúl.

“I was not a friend, I would never give your phone,” he published.

Why did Paul Stanley scratch Raúl Araiza’s car?

It should be remembered that on September 11, from his Instagram account, Stanley shared the damage his car suffered at the hands of Araiza, who scratched the word “p * to” on one of the doors, sparking a fight between the drivers.

“I want you to see what Mr. Araiza’s cat did in my car and with toothpaste. I just want them to see the degree of dirty talk and toothpaste ”, he told through his stories.

