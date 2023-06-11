The famous host of the program ‘Hoy’, paul stanleyconfessed in ‘The House of the Famous Mexico‘, how much he was harmed by the murder of his father, a talented presenter of TelevisaPaco Stanley.

Unfortunately, Paco Stanley was deprived of his life on June 7, 1999 in the restaurant ‘The Frog Pool‘, located in the screenews that impacted the entire Mexican territory.

Back then, Paul Stanley was only 14 years old, and it was very difficult for him to cope after the death of his father.

“After the death of my father, the depression also began, of course, I did not understand it because a 14-year-old boy does not understand the grieving process, well if you understand.”

Likewise, the 37-year-old actor also explained that “I had to be strong for my mother and everything, but at the same time I was afraid that he went out into the street and did not come back”.

But that’s not all, Paul suffered not only from depression, but also from anxiety: “Then the mind begins to work and you feel sad and you don’t know why and you let it go, that becomes anxiety.”

However, the son of Paul Stanley has been able to move on after the painful and tragic loss of his father figure.

“I think the most healing thing so far, apart from my therapy, is my work, because on 5.43.2 I forget everything I’ve been through, it’s cathartic for the better,” said the participant of “La Casa de los Famosos México” .

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp