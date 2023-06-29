paul stanley exploded against Wendy Guevara in The House of the Famous Mexicothis when realizing that the trans model supposedly does not do much in the cleaning home, for which he lashed out at her while they were in the yard where it all started.

And it is that Wendy Guevara began to say that she was very tired, a comment that was not entirely liked by paul stanley who stressed that he did not clean in The House of the Famous Mexicobut the influencer, far from staying silent, immediately told her that she did not have to know if she cleaned or not.

Although many took the attitude of paul stanley as a joke, there are those who say that the host of the Hoy program does not like everything Wendy Guevarawhich has caused controversy on social networks, because they believe that the artist cannot stand the joy of his partner.

“Paul is already getting a ticket just like Cilantro”, “I always see Wendy cleaning! The one I never see is Celery, Sergio and Poncho whatever of each one”, “It’s that he always attacks Wendy and calls him a priest Pulling net, look, she doesn’t get along like the others, she always attacks her by pulling at her,” the networks write.

It is worth mentioning that Wendy Guevara Despite everything, he has always known how to handle controversies, especially in the reality show where he has won the affection of the public thanks to his devastating personality with which he entertains the entire public.

