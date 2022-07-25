Paul Sorvino, an American star of theater and cinema linked to titles that have made history from “Goodfellas” to “Law & Order”, died today of natural causes. The actor was 83 years old. His wife, DeeDee Sorvino, posted the news on Instagram, saying, “I’m completely devastated. The love of my life and the most wonderful man I’ve ever lived are gone. I’m heartbroken.”

Sorvino, who was the father of the actress Mira Sorvino, was known to the general public for the role of sergeant Frank Cerreta in “Law & Order”, the NBC TV series, but also for the role of the mobster Don Paul Cicero in the classic gangster movie by Martin Scorsese “Goodfellas”. He also played Kissinger in Oliver Stone’s “Nixon”.

In a career spanning over 55 years, Sorvino has worked on over 170 productions across film, TV and Broadway.

Born in New York on April 13, 1939 and son of Ford Sorvino, originally from Naples, and Angela Renzi, originally from Casacalenda, in the province of Campobasso, Paul Sorvino studied at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York as an opera singer. Failing to realize his dream, as he suffers from asthma, he devotes himself to acting, graduating in dramatic art. In 1964 he made his Broadway debut in the musical Bajour and in 1971 he starred alongside Al Pacino in the film Panic in Needle Park, then returned to Broadway where he achieved great success with That Championship Season.

From the seventies onwards he has been in the cast of many films, including Goodfellas (1990) by Martin Scorsese and Dick Tracy (1990) by Warren Beatty. In the 1991-1992 season he plays Sergeant Phil Cerreta in the television series Law & Order – The two faces of justice, a role that gives him international visibility. In 1993 he played the first TV movie after Raymond Burr’s death in the Perry Mason series, as a fellow lawyer. In 1995 he played Henry Kissinger in Oliver Stone’s The Intrigues of Power – Nixon, while in the following years we still see him on the screen in as many film productions.

In 2004 he was awarded in Rome by the Tremaglia Foundation. During the ceremony he duets with the tenor Andrea Bocelli. In 2006 he took part in the television show Nonmoci panic by Gianni Morandi, on Rai 1. Among his latest interpretations of him, the one in the western miniseries Doc West (2009), where he is paired with Terence Hill. In the same year he played Beniamino in the television series Honor and Respect, broadcast on Canale 5. In 2008 he was awarded the “Sorrentine Peninsula Arturo Esposito” award, as part of the Great Events of the Campania Region.