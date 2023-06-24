Paul Simon has apparently acquired a taste for it. A little over two years after announcing the sale of his author rights to Sony Music, the 16-time Grammy winner has completed another rights deal. From now on, the income to which he is entitled from the marketing of Simon & Garfunkel recordings such as “Mrs Robinson”, “The Sound Of Silence” or “Bridge Over Troubled Water” will no longer go to the 81-year-old American, but to the Bertelsmann music division BMG . Simon’s various solo releases are not part of the sale. As the fourth largest music company in the world announced on Thursday, the deal also includes Simon’s ancillary copyright and performance rights (“neighboring rights”).

As is usually the case with catalog sales, financial details were not disclosed. The designated BMG boss Thomas Coesfeld described the deal only as a “significant acquisition”. The “Rolling Stone” refers to a source, according to which it should be an eight-figure sum. In any case, the price was well below what Sony’s publishing division paid for the rights to all of Simon’s lyrics and compositions. There was talk of more than 200 million dollars. Not only because the rights package is significantly larger – it includes all songs written by Simon – but also because author rights tend to fetch a higher price. Those who hold them also share in the income from cover versions, for example. In the case of “Recorded” rights, it is only about the one recording. Meanwhile, Sony Music also owns the rights to the Simon & Garfunkel recordings. The number two in the music industry will therefore pay out Simon’s share in BMG in the future.

A billion dollars for Queen rights?

Paul Simon is one of many well-known songwriters and performers who have sold portions of their rights in recent months. Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Tina Turner, Stevie Nicks, Sting, Phil Collins or Neil Diamond – just to name a few – decided to take this step. Dylan reportedly sold his copyright to Universal Music for up to $400 million. Some time later, he sold the rights to his recordings to Sony Music for $150 million or more. Springsteen’s recordings and author’s rights were reportedly paid up to $550 million by Sony and, in the case of the author’s rights, part of Eldridge Industries. The Bertelsmann deal with Tina Turner was said to be worth around $50 million and included her share of the marketing of her recordings, as well as her lyrics and compositions, ancillary copyright and performance rights, and rights to her name, image and likeness.

The special appeal of older catalogs is not least that their earnings are easier to calculate than those from songs that may still have to go through their “decay curve”, as the industry calls it. However, there were and are also sales by much younger artists, for example the band Imagine Dragons, Shakira or, in January of this year, Justin Bieber. Blackstone-funded Hipgnosis Songs Capital (HSC) reportedly paid around $200 million for a massive rights package from Bieber.