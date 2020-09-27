The “Mille-Collines” boss Paul Rusesabagina, who became famous as a film hero, confirms in court that he has co-founded an armed group.

BERLIN taz | Paul Rusesabagina sat in front of the judges in Rwanda’s capital Kigali on Friday in pink prison clothes and a pink face mask. Together with his lawyers, the opposition activist, made famous by his portrayal as a hero in the film “Hotel Rwanda” about the genocide of Rwanda’s Tutsi, wanted to challenge the decision to keep him in custody for 30 days.

The 66-year-old is ill and needs medical care, so the reason. Rusesabagina has been hospitalized three times since his arrest in late August. Behind his face mask, Rusesabagina looked frail. The judges postponed the decision on a possible release on bail until Friday this week.

Paul Rusesabagina was portrayed as a hero in the 2004 Oscar-winning Hollywood film “Hotel Rwanda”: he protected over 1,200 Tutsi from the marauding Hutu militias during the 1994 genocide in Rwanda in the hotel “Mille Collines” in Kigali. However, contemporary witnesses state that the hotel manager made a deal with the militia outside. He went into exile during the genocide and later joined the opposition to Rwanda’s current government – until his arrest in Kigali in late August.

In a preliminary trial, Rusesabagina was charged with 13 serious crimes, including terrorism and the founding and financing of a “violent extremist terrorist unit”, complicity in murder and the recruitment of child soldiers – charges which, if convicted, could earn him 25 years in prison.

“We founded the FLN”

Rusesabagina admits in court that she co-founded the exile organization MRCD (Rwandan Movement for Democratic Change) – but rejects responsibility for the acts of violence committed by the armed MRCD wing, FLN (National Liberation Front). “The MRCD was a coalition of four opposition parties,” said Rusesabagina in his admission. His own party, PDR-Ihumure (Party for Democracy), as a member of this coalition, was responsible for global diplomatic relations. “

We founded the FLN (National Liberation Front) as an armed wing, not as a terrorist group, as the prosecution accuses us, “said Rusesabagina:” I do not deny that the FLN committed crimes, but my work was under the political wing and me was responsible for the diplomacy. ”For the actions of the FNL their leaders are solely responsible.

The FNL had become one in 2018 Assault on a coach in Nyungwe Forest known in southern Rwanda near the border with Burundi. Nine passengers were killed. FNL commander Callixte Nsabimana is currently on trial in Rwanda. Rusesabagina admits to having transferred him 20,000 euros, but as “personal support from a friend, not for rebel activities”.

Rusesabagina’s family, who live in exile in Belgium, doubt that he will be brought to a fair trial in Rwanda: “We are concerned that they will kill him,” said his daughter Carine Kanimba. Her father was “kidnapped”.

Diverted on the way to Burundi

Indeed, the circumstances under which Rusesabagina was imprisoned are strange. In one Interview from prison he explained: He had flown to Dubai from the USA. From there he wanted to take a rented private jet to Burundi, Rwanda’s neighboring country. A Burundian pastor invited him to give a lecture there. Instead, he landed in Kigali, where soldiers dragged him out of the jet on the runway.

“I was taken somewhere, but I don’t know where,” he said. “I was tied up: my legs, my hands. My face was covered, I couldn’t see anything. “

However, when he found himself in custody, he was “treated very well,” he says. “I have nothing to complain about.”