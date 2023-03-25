DThe Rwandan government critic Paul Rusesabagina, who was sentenced to 25 years in prison, has been released from prison in Kigali, according to the United States. Rusesabagina was released late Friday evening and handed over to the Qatar ambassador before returning to the United States, a US official in Washington said. Rusesabagina became known worldwide through the film “Hotel Rwanda”.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken thanked Rwanda for the release. “It’s a relief to know that Paul will be reunited with his family,” Blinken said. He thanked Qatar for the “valuable support” that would allow Rusesabagina to return to the United States. “The US believes in a Rwanda that is peaceful and prosperous,” Blinken said.

Known from the film “Hotel Rwanda”

A Rwandan government spokeswoman had previously said in Kigali that the prison sentence of the ailing 68-year-old had been “commuted”. Rusesabagina was convicted of “terrorism” in a controversial trial in September 2021. Two weeks ago, Rwandan President Paul Kagame announced that he was looking into a solution to the government critic’s case.

After his release, Rusesabagina will first be flown to Doha, according to the Qatari government. From there he will leave for the United States, said a spokesman for the Gulf Emirates foreign ministry.

The 2004 film Hotel Rwanda, which made Rusesabagina internationally famous, is about the genocide in Rwanda in 1994. Around 800,000 people were killed, mostly from the Tutsi ethnic group. Rusesabagina saved the lives of more than a thousand people as director of a luxury hotel in the capital Kigali.







Rusesabagina later became a vocal critic of Kagame, who has ruled the country since the end of the genocide, and founded his own party. Since 1996 Rusesabagina has lived in exile in the USA and Belgium. In August 2020, he was arrested in Rwanda as he got off a plane he was supposed to land in neighboring Burundi.

Belgium, of which Rusesabagina is a citizen, had criticized Rusesabagina’s trial. The United States declared last year that “Rusesabagina is unjustly detained.” Human rights groups accuse Rwanda and the heavy-handed ruler Kagame of suppressing freedom of expression and the opposition.