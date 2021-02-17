The trial of Paul Rusesabagina began this Wednesday in Kigali. The former hotelier and his lawyers challenged the jurisdiction of the court, which is trying him for terrorism. The defendant, praised for saving a thousand lives during the 1994 genocide and awarded the US Presidential Medal of Freedom, was detained last year in Rwanda under turbulent circumstances, which the European Union calls for clarification.

“I am not Rwandan. I am a Belgian citizen. I am being misjudged because I was kidnapped and brought to Rwanda against my will,” said Paul Rusesabagina, dressed in the pink uniform of the defendants.

The former manager who inspired the film ‘Hotel Rwanda’ about the 1994 genocide in the country, responds this Wednesday, February 17, for his leadership role in the armed wing of the opposition party to the Government, the Rwanda Movement for Democratic Change.

He is charged with 13 charges, including terrorism, financing and founding of militant groups, murder and conspiracy to involve children in armed groups. But at the opening of the trial, Paul Rusesabagina and his lawyers challenged the jurisdiction of the court.

A fierce critic of the regime of Rwandan President Paul Kagame, Paul Rusesabagina has lived in exile since 1996 in the United States and Belgium, countries of which he has citizenship. © Simon Wohlfahrt / AFP

They argued that their client, having Belgian nationality, should be tried in Belgium. However, prosecutor Bonaventure Ruberwa refuted that allegation: “We do not accept that he is not Rwandan. We know him as a Rwandan with dual nationality. He accepts that he was born to Rwandan parents.”

After hearing the parties, the judge announced that the court will clarify whether it is competent to try the accused on February 26.

An opponent of President Paul Kagame from exile

This is a turning point for Rusesabagina, who is credited with saving more than 1,000 people during the genocide. The defendant was manager of the famous Hotel Des Milles Collines in Kigali and housed more than 1,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus in the building in 1994 to save them from extremist Hutus.

After the genocide, Rusesabagina, a Hutu, became a very critical opponent of the Tutsi-dominated government of President Paul Kagame. He accused him of authoritarianism, anti-Hutu sentiment and numerous human rights violations.

Rusesabagina, who has become a prominent critic of the government, was arrested in Kigali in August following murky circumstances. © Clement Uwiringiyimana / Reuters

Since 1996, he has lived in exile between Belgium and the United States, where he created a foundation that promotes reconciliation to prevent further genocides.

But in his country doubts grew about his heroic history, as the survivors accused him of taking advantage of his misery. The Rwandan government has also long claimed that its role in the genocide was exaggerated.

A “theatrical” and political trial according to his relatives

“The theatrical trial of Kagame has begun. It is a trial show. It has been rehearsed and Kagame will get away with it,” Carine Kanimba, daughter of Rusesabagina, said on her Twitter account on Wednesday. His family claims that the critic of Rwandan President Paul Kagame has no chance of a fair trial.

Kagame’s theater trial has began. His jealousy of my father is beyond him. This is a show trial. It’s been rehearsed and Kagame will have his way. Strike one: photoshoot before the trial? #FreeRusesabagina — Carine Kanimba (@ckanimba) February 17, 2021

In the past, Rusesabagina has claimed that he is being persecuted for his criticism of the Kagame government. It is unclear how long he will remain in prison if convicted.

This Wednesday, he appeared together with 20 alleged members of the Rwandan armed group National Liberation Front (FLN), detained for attacks that occurred in 2018 in southern Rwanda.

In a hearing before the Rwandan court in late September, Rusesabagina admitted to having participated in the creation of this rebel group, which Kigali considers a terrorist. In multiple speeches, the accused has expressed his support for the group, which has carried out armed attacks, but denied any involvement in its crimes.

He admitted to having sent some $ 23,000 to the FLN commander, Callixte Nsabimana, who is on trial on similar charges against Rusesabagina, but assured that it was personal aid to a friend and not for rebel activities.

The European Parliament asks for clarification on the arrest of Rusesabagina

The hearing was held after the European Parliament passed a resolution asking the Rwandan authorities to provide a full account of what it called his enforced disappearance, his illegal handover to Rwanda and his incommunicado detention.

Rwandan Justice Minister Johnston Busingye called the resolution “interference in an ongoing judicial process in Rwanda, a sovereign state with independent courts” and issued a resolution demanding that the European Parliament retract its statement “unrealistic”.

Rusesabagina was arrested on August 31 at the Kigali International Airport, according to the Rwandan government. Rusesabagina said that he planned to fly to Burundi, but that the private plane he embarked on finally landed “by surprise” in Rwanda.

The NGO Human Rights Watch denounced a “forced disappearance” for which the Rwandan authorities must answer, but they maintain that his detention was legal, although they have not provided details about the event.

The man who inspired the movie ‘Hotel Rwanda’

Rusesabagina’s family is also concerned about her declining health. His legal team said he was being denied his medication for the detainee’s heart condition, and a lawyer said Rusesabagina feared dying from a stroke.

Actress Angelina Jolie and the real-life inspirational movie “Hotel Rwanda” attend the film’s premiere on December 2, 2004. © Carlo Allegri / Getty Images

His activity during the genocide inspired the film ‘Hotel Rwanda’, based on the story of this influential Hutu businessman, married to a Tutsi woman, who saved thousands of lives during the genocide in the country.

The tragic scene, which unfolded between April 7 and July 15, 1994, caused the deaths of some 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus. The Tutsi population lost about 70% of its members in one of the worst ethnic massacres in recent history.