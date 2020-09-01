The film “Hotel Rwanda” made Paul Rusesabagina famous as the savior of Tutsi in genocide. Now he has been arrested on suspicion of terrorism.

BERLIN taz | In the award-winning Film “Hotel Rwanda” Paul Rusesabagina, the former vice manager of the luxury hotel “Mille Collines” in Rwanda’s capital Kigali, was celebrated as a hero. The 2004 film showed how Rusesabagina protected over 1,200 people from the murderous Hutu militias behind the high walls of his hotel complex during the genocide of Rwanda’s Tutsi in 1994. The famous hotel is still a tourist attraction and meeting place for the Rwandan elite.

Rusesabagina was arrested in Rwanda on Monday. He was suspected of being “the founder, leader, sponsor and member of a violent, armed and extremist terrorist group,” said the investigative authority RIB.

It’s about the MRCD (Rwandan Movement for Democratic Change) and the PDR-Ihumure (Party for Democracy) – both opposition movements in exile against the government of President Paul Kagame. Rusesabagina is considered to be the co-founder and chairman of the MRCD. Their armed wing FNL (National Liberation Front) had become one Assault on a bus in Nyungwe forest known in southern Rwanda near the border with Burundi in 2018. Nine passengers were killed.

The FNL, like the PDR-Ihumure founded by Rusesabigana, belongs to an association of armed groups in exile that have come together in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo with the aim of bringing about Kagame’s government overthrow at gunpoint. This also includes parts of the Hutu militia FDLR (Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda) and the RNC (Rwandan National Congress). In 2019, Rwanda issued an international arrest warrant on Rusesabagina.

Two interpretations

It was unclear where he was last. Rusesabagina has lived abroad since the genocide: when the Hutu militias threatened to storm the hotel in 1994, he smuggled his family in a truck to the airport, from where they were flown out. She still lives in Belgium today. He himself is a Belgian citizen and has a residence permit in the USA.

Kitty Kurth, spokeswoman for the Hotel Rwanda Rusesabagina Foundation in Chicago, said he had called his wife from Dubai last week. The fact that he was arrested in Rwanda is a mystery. “We believe he was kidnapped,” Kurth said on Facebook.

Rusesabagina’s story stands for the different interpretations of the 1994 genocide internationally and in Rwanda itself. While the then hotel manager, son of a Tutsi mother and Hutu father, is portrayed as a savior in the film, Rwanda’s state commission for the fight against genocide (CNLG) his role at the time was different.

Rusesabagina worked as a spy for the genocidal Hutu government, one says Declaration by the CNLG: He humiliated and stole the refugees in his hotel. Thanks to his international contacts, he later portrayed himself as a savior in order to go down in history as an icon.