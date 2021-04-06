For nearly 30 years, Paul Rudd has been a part of film and television history with characters that are remembered to this day.

Although more than one remembers it in the 90s sitcom Friends, another group of fans has known him, years later, for his incorporation into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where he gives life to Ant-Man.

The versatile actor not only knows about action scenes; He has also starred in teen movies like Clueless, where he played Josh, the stepbrother of Cher Horowitz (Alicia Silverstone). Here are the roles that made Paul Rudd one of the most popular figures in Hollywood.

Mike Hanniganm on Friends

In 2002, Rudd was a part of Friends season 9, where he played Mike Hannigan, Phoebe’s love interest. The character, who arrived for a couple of chapters, ended up staying for the remaining 19 episodes of the series. In fiction, he and Lisa Kudrow’s character end up getting married.

Josh in Clueless

The Paul Rudd’s film debut was with Clueless, 1995 teen classic. Here he gave life to Josh, the stepbrother of Cher Horowitz (Alicia Silverstone). The actor shared a cast with Brittany Murphy, Stacey Dash, Jeremy Sisto, among others.

Tommy Doyle on Halloween: the curse of Michael Myers

In 1995 he had the opportunity to be part of the horror franchise Halloween, where he gave life to Tommy, a young man who is obsessed with Michael Myers and who lives in front of his house.

The feature film comedy has not been alien to his career. Paul Rudd has also been part of titles such as Virgin at 40, Welcome to 40 and Slightly Pregnant.

Ant-Man, the character that brought him international fame

With a long career on his back, the actor came to Marvel’s MCU through Ant-Man, a 2015 film where he gave life to Scott lang. Such would be the success of the film that it had a special appearance in Captain America: civil war. In 2018 he starred in the sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp and in 2019 he was part of Avengers: endgame. By 2022, the actor will lead the cast of Ant-Man and the Wasp: quantumania.