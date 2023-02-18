Ant-Man and the Wasp. The actor talks about the return of his character to the big screen. He says that playing Scott “is fun because he’s smart and intuitive.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the 31st film of Marvel is once again starring actor Paul Rudd, who celebrates that this type of film reaches the big screen first. “The experience of going to the movies is second to none, it’s still the best. transports you to another world. In addition, this is a visually impressive film and in the worlds to which it transports you,” says the actor in an interview for the franchise.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the third solo film for the character, who made his first MCU appearance in 2015. “I’ve never played a role for a long period and season after season, so it’s a first for me. do it for almost a decade. I have a very special bond with the character, with the franchise, with the company. I love interpreting him, and I have a very special affection for scott lang and Ant-Man because of it.”

The story begins after the events of Endgame. I think for the first time in years, Scott is able to relax and spend time with his daughter, and be present in his own life. Playing this role is a lot of fun because there’s nothing extraordinary about Scott. He doesn’t have any superpowers, he’s not a god of thunder, he’s not big or green or strong and he doesn’t know how to fly. But he’s a guy intelligent and intuitive. Playing the role of a normal guy who is forced to be heroic, despite himself, is tremendously attractive, ”he says, adding:. “It is absolutely wonderful to be a part of all of this. I have been to many countries to promote the movies, I have seen places and I have met many people.. And it’s clear that this would never have happened to me if I hadn’t made these movies,” Rudd told reporters.

Along with him, interpreters of the stature of Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer, who also return for the sequel. “It’s wonderful to work with movie legends. The truth is that I am not used to it. I cannot believe how privileged and lucky I am to be able to perform with these people,” says Rudd.

A powerful presentation

The big signing of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is, however, Jonathan Majors. The actor appears for the first time in a Marvel movie to give life to Kang the Conqueror, the new great villain of the saga. “Audiences have seen Jonathan play a version of this character on the show. ‘Loki‘, but this time it’s very different. It’s a variant, so it’s hard to believe it’s the same guy,” explains Rudd, who also praises the multiverse narrative possibilities in the franchise.

“Being able to play different versions of the same character is one of the coolest things about this role. In our film, the version of Kang it’s very scary. And I think the public will love it. It’s clear that Jonathan is a terrific actor and he brought a whole new intensity and sense of belonging to the role and the film. He injected a lot of power and fear and a lot of other things into it that audiences will experience when they see it.”

In addition to Douglas, Pfeiffer and Majors also star in the film, Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne, aka the Wasp; and Kathryn Newton, making her Marvel debut as Cassie Lang, Scott’s daughter. The film, already on the billboard, is directed by Peyton Reed, who led the two previous installments of the superhero.