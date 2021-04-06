British actor Paul ritter, recognized for his long career that included appearances in the series “Chernobyl” and “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” died on Monday night. He was 54 years old and suffered from brain cancer.

This was confirmed by his agent to the British newspaper The Guardian this Tuesday morning.

In a statement, his agent said that the actor, who also appeared in numerous films such as “Quantum of Solace,” died at home with his family by his side.

“It is with great sadness that we can confirm that Paul Ritter passed away last night“His agent said, adding:” He died peacefully at home with his wife Polly and their children Frank and Noah by his side. ”

Paul Ritter in “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince”.

“Paul was an exceptionally talented actor who played a huge variety of roles on stage and screen with extraordinary ability. He was wildly smart, kind and very funny. We will miss him so much“His agent concluded.

Robert Popper, the creator of the comedy “Friday Night Dinner“In which Ritter participated, he shared his thoughts on social media after hearing the news.

“Devastated by this terribly sad news. Paul was a human being charming and marvelous. Kind, funny, super loving and the best actor I have ever worked with, “he wrote on his Twitter account.

In 2019, Ritter showed his quality with a terrifying performance as Anatoly Dyatlov on the award-winning HBO series, Chernobyl.

Toby Whithouse, who wrote the spy thriller “The Game“, that Ritter starred in 2014, saying: “This is terrible and devastating news. Paul was a dazzling actor, a charming and charming boy. How scary. “

British actor Shaun Dooley regretted the “horrible news” and wrote: “Paul was an incredible actor and, more importantly, an absolutely delightful man. An honor to have met and worked with you sir. Rest in peace Paul. Sending love To his family”.

Ritter gained massive popularity in the UK in recent years for playing the patriarch of the family in the Channel 4 sitcom “Friday Night Dinner,” but he was a recognizable face in numerous films, television shows and plays. He was nominated for an Olivier Award in 2006 for his performance in “Coram Boy” and for a Tony Award for his leading role in 2009 in “Norman Conquests.”

After his debut in the famous police drama “The Bill” in 1992, Ritter starred in films such as “Son of Rambow”, “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” where he played the magician Eldred worple. Another notable role was Guy Haines in the James Bond film “Quantum Of Solace.”

British actor Paul Ritter played the wizard Eldred Worple in “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.”

Ritter was recently seen in the HBO miniseries “Chernobyl” playing Anatoly Dyatlov, the supervisor blamed for not following the safety protocols that led to the nuclear disaster, and will appear in the WWII drama “Operation Mincemeat.” .

