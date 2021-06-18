Carlos Sainz showed through a gesture with his hand that the strong wind of Paul Ricard it was going to give that to speak. The Madrid native, eighth in free practice, later explained: “The wind blows in the worst possible direction for this circuit, you have headwind on the straight and tailwind in all corners. It makes it more difficult, it is easy to make mistakes and not be consistent. Although it is the same for everyone “. The forecast says that it will continue throughout the weekend and also threatens rain on Sunday, although the probability is not high.

At Ferrari they ended up satisfied with the day, “back to reality” although “better than expected”. “In the first practice I did not lap on the soft tire because I spun, and in the afternoon I did.” The sensations with the car have not been bad, but we knew that on this type of circuit we would not go as well as in Baku or Monaco. We have come back to reality, but at the same time we are happy to see that the balance of the car is not that far away, “said Sainz.

Leclerc, sixth, is confident of completing “a good weekend.” Meanwhile, the French Mekies, director of runway operations, repeated that the development of the SF21 factory ended weeks ago.