paul reubens he wanted to keep his fight against cancer private, but apologized to his fans in an emotional statement released after his passing. “Please accept my apologies for not going public with what I have been facing for the last six years,” wrote the comedian, who was known primarily for playing his beloved character. Pee-wee Hermanon social networks after his death at the age of 70.

He continued, “I have always felt great love and respect from my friends, fans, and supporters. I have loved you very much and have enjoyed creating art for you.” On Monday, a representative of reubens revealed that the television icon had passed away, news that was also published on the official Instagram account of Pee Wee.

“Last night we said goodbye to paul reubensan iconic American actor, comedian, writer, and producer, whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman He delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy, and belief in the importance of kindness,” the statement read. “Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years, displaying his trademark tenacity and resourcefulness,” the statement continued. “A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a cherished friend and a man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit.”

Reubens debuted as Pee-wee Herman at the Groundlings Theater in 1981 before landing a spot on the HBO lineup and then playing the character on the big screen in “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure“1985 and the 1988 sequel”Big Top Pee-wee“.

On the small screen,Pee-wee’s Playhouse” ran on CBS for five seasons, from 1986 to 1990. The show won 22 Emmy Awards, and reubens he was personally nominated 14 times, winning twice. In 2016, reubens spoke to PEOPLE about needing to take a break from the childish character after the peak of his success.

“I did my best for quite a while to make people think that he was a real person and that there was no actor behind it all,” he said. “I never said, ‘I don’t want to be Pee Wee further’. He loved what he was doing,” he added. “But he needed a break.” He stated: “I have the opportunity to do something that I love, that I have created and for which I have laid down all the rules. It’s been fantastic. I couldn’t have asked for a better adventure.”

Via: People

Editor’s note: I hated watching their movie in the video store, but the recent trailer they released for Netflix piqued my curiosity. Why did people love him so much and why did I hate him so much? At least there are the movies available to discover the answers to these questions.