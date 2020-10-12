The Americans Paul R. Milgrom and Robert B. Wilson, mathematicians and professors at Stanford University, won the 2020 Nobel Prize in Economics on Monday, “for their improvements in auction theory and the invention of new auction formats.” has announced the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences. Milgrom, 72, won the Frontiers of Knowledge award from the BBVA Foundation in 2012 for the same reason. And Robert Wilson, 83, did it in 2015. Both were the first to recommend the open bidding system, where each company can see what the rest have to offer, rather than the classic sealed envelope system.

“People have always sold things to the highest bidder or bought from the lowest bidder. These days, astronomical sums worth of money change hands every day at auctions. Not only household objects, art and antiques, but also financial assets, energy and raw materials. And public acquisitions can also be carried out as auctions ”, highlighted the jury.

Born in Detroit, Milgrom graduated in mathematics from Michigan and majored in Statistics at Stanford University, where he has taught since 1987. Robert B. Wilson (Geneva, Nebraska), is a professor emeritus at the same institution, and had Milgrom among your students. Their works are not an abstract and theoretical entity: they have allowed the public coffers to collect multimillion-dollar sums. Wilson has contributed to the design of the electricity market for the purchase and sale of energy, and created a consultancy to advise governments on its implementation. Wilson’s multi-dimensional tariffs are used in numerous electrical systems around the world, and among other things have helped finance investments in new electrical capacity and reduce power outages to consumers.

Milgrom has done the same in the field of telecommunications, with the auction of frequencies of the radioelectric spectrum. “Apart from his scientific contributions, part of the Nobel is due to his impact on the lives of citizens,” praises Juan José Ganuza, professor in the department of economics and business at Pompeu Fabra University, for whom the decision is far from being a surprise.

In a system where a good part of the income obtained by giants like Google comes from digital auctions, and companies such as eBay have universalized the auction of objects, it can be said that both scholars were pioneers: their models allowed governments to improve competition and take out match in the electricity, telecommunications or oilfield markets. “The fundamental principle of auctions is that whoever bids the most is the one who can obtain the most benefit from the license, so it usually goes to the one who can best exploit the business. It is an efficient allocation while at the same time you collect more for the public sector, ”adds Ganuza.

Both will share a prize of 10 million Swedish crowns, almost one million euros. Wilson will not use his share in any auction. In a phone connection, he said that he has never participated in one, and that since he cannot travel due to the pandemic, he will simply save it for his wife and children. The Nobel winner explained that the Internet has profoundly changed a field in which he has been working for four decades. “Companies carry out auctions continuously, such as ads on Google, but also public auctions and in the financial markets,” he pointed out.

The Nobel Prize in Economics has capped the 2020 edition of the awards. Since 1969, the Swedish Academy has rewarded the work of prominent personalities from the world of economics after an arduous selection process. So far, its 51 editions have recognized the work of 84 people, only two of them women: the American Elinor Ostrom in 2009 for her theories on the management of public property, and the French Esther Duflo last year for her approach. pilot to alleviate global poverty. In addition to being the second woman, Duflo has been the youngest to obtain it, at 46 years old. The American Leonid Hurwicz, winner of 2007, was the oldest, with 90.

Unlike what happens in categories like Literature, it is not unusual for the award to be shared. This has happened more than half the times: 25 of the prizes were awarded to a single person, 19 to two, and seven of them to three. Those elected this Monday pick up the baton precisely from a trio of economists. The aforementioned Duflo, Abhijit Banerjee (Bombay, 1961), and Michael Kremer (USA, 1964), who awarded their studies on development economics and the fight against poverty.

Recognition involves overcoming an intricate series of filters. The Academy committee, made up of more than a dozen teachers in Economics, Finance, Statistics or Sociology, asks about 3,000 experts a year before for their opinion. With the names that arrive no later than January 31, the first list is drawn up with between 250 and 300 nominees. For three months, between March and May, they consult the opinion of other specialists. And after that advice, the committee prepares a report that they send to the Swedish Academy of Social Sciences with their recommendations. During two meetings, the academics discuss the merits of each one of them, until finally at the beginning of October they carry out a vote from which the winner or winners announced today comes out.