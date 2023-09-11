Paul Pogba tested positive in an anti-doping test with Juventus

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The French footballer could have a four-year ban.
The French midfielder of Juventus Turin Paul Pogba tested positive in an anti-doping test to which he was subjected after the Serie A (First Division) match against Udinese. according to local media.
The substance detected is testosterone, according to the same sources, since official confirmation has not yet emerged.
The test was carried out after the match on August 20 against Udinese, which ended with a 3-0 for the Turin team and that Pogba lived on the bench.
However, the French footballer will still have to undergo an analysis to verify the presence of this substance.
The newspaper “La Gazzetta dello Sport”, which reported this news, underlines that, if confirmed, it could lead to the maximum sanction of four years of disqualification.
⚫️ BREAKING NEWS | Paul Pogba has tested positive for doping. There are traces of testosterone.
He tested positive after the Udinese-Juventus match on the first day, where he did not even enter the field.
[@Corriere / ANSA] pic.twitter.com/eX1kAxIoK6
— I’m Calcio (@SoyCalcio_) September 11, 2023
Pogba grew up between Juventus and Manchester United and returned to the Italian team in 2022, at the age of 29.
News in development.
SPORTS
With Efe
