The counteranalysis requested by the French midfielder of the Juventus Turin Paul

Pogba confirmed the presence of testosterone in samples taken in August.

Less than a month after his provisional suspension on September 11 by the Italian anti-doping agency (NADO),

Pogba, 30, learned this Friday that the analysis of his sample B, carried out on Thursday, showed the presence of testosterone metabolites as in sample A.

Pogba is exposed, according to the world anti-doping code, to a four-year suspension, which could however be reduced by half if he can prove that it was not intentional.

It could even be limited to several months if the use of the substance took place “outside of competition and was not linked to their level of performance.”

To explain this positive anti-doping control, the player’s entourage made it known last month that the testosterone metabolites would come from a food supplement prescribed by a doctor he consulted in USA.

Paul Pogba, at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Photo: Mauricio Moreno – EL TIEMPO Archive





Testosterone, a hormone of fertility and male sexuality, promotes muscle development. Contacted by AFP, the Italian anti-doping agency could not confirm this information “due to a decision of the Italian authority in relation to respect for private life.” The player’s entourage also did not want to comment.

