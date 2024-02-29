Paul Pogba already knows the sanction he will face for doping. According to reports from Italy, the Anti-Doping Court of the transalpine country has sanctioned the footballer with four years of disqualification, thus accepting the request of the Prosecutor's Office.
On August 20, the French midfielder tested positive for synthetic testosterone in the anti-doping control corresponding to the match between Juventus and Udinese in Serie A. A match in which Pogba did not play a single minute.
Subsequently, in the counteranalysis that was carried out on October 6, he tested positive again, in this case for the hormone Dhea. Pogba, who refused to agree with the Prosecutor's Office and has always maintained his innocence, defended himself at trial by arguing that he had accidentally ingested the substance.
However, his strategy has not worked and Pogba will spend the next four years without playing football.
Since the news of the positive test was known, Paul Pogba has not played for Juventus again and his career may be coming to an end. The French midfielder still has a contract with the Bianconero team until 2026, however, when the news of the player's positive came to light, the club already told the Italian media that they would terminate his contract if he were sanctioned. . Now that the sentence has been known, we will see if Juventus complies with his warning.
Pogba is currently 30 years old, he will turn 31 on March 15, so he will not be able to play again until 2028 when he will be 34 years old. And after four years of inactivity we will see if he manages to return to the playing fields or if, on the contrary, he decides to hang up his boots.
