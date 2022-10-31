Paul Pogba is left without a World Cup: he will not be in Qatar 2022

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Paul Pogba at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
Mauricio Moreno – Archive THE TIME
Paul Pogba at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
This was confirmed on Monday. Another sensitive drop for France.
October 31, 2022, 12:36 PM
French midfielder Paul Pogba He will not play the next World Cup in Qatar due to a new injury, this time a muscle problem in his thigh, his lawyer announced, quoted by the French sports press.
With Pogba, from Juventus, the French world champion team in Russia 2018 loses another benchmark in its midfield, after N’Golo Kanté (Chelsea) had to resign a few weeks ago also due to physical problems.
The announcement comes a few hours after it was reported that Pogba suffers from muscular overload in his right leg, just as he had returned to training and shortened time to return to the pitch with his team.
The 29-year-old player was coming off a right meniscus injury that has prevented him from playing so far this season with his team. Pogba and Kanté formed the essential axis, the core that supported the forward of the “bleus” (Mbappé, Griezmann and Giroud) that in 2018 won the World Cup.
With both absent, the French coach, Didier Deschamps, will have to organize a less experienced midfield for his call-up, which he will announce on November 9.
EFE
