Paul Pogba injury: what are Juve and France doing now? Today is the decisive day

Does Pogba miss the World Cup? Today the decision

It is the decisive day for Paul Pogba. After further medical investigations, in the afternoon of today, Thursday 28 July, the choices of the player and of the team will be announced Juventus. It is not unlikely that Pogba will miss next winter’s World Cup with France.

Lateral meniscus injury of the right knee can be treated in various ways. Conservative therapies would speed up his return to the field, but with the risk of relapses. The more prudent alternative is to extend the stop of the midfielder (who could return to the field in January) to completely resolve the problems created by the injury.

Also on the type of surgery there are two different ways: meniscectomy consists in the removal of the fragment of broken meniscus and would allow him to return to the field in a month and a half, maximum two, while the meniscal suture compacts the area that has suffered the injury, favoring healing, but involves at least three months of inactivity.

It is not an easy choice, also because Pogba is 29 years old and a history of injuries that in recent years al Manchester United they have often conditioned him. This is why it is no exaggeration to say that today’s choice will impact not “only” on Juve’s competitiveness next season, but also on the rest of the strong French midfielder’s career.



