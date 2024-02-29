You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Paul Pogba.
He received a 4-year ban for a positive test.
Paul Pogbafootballer for Juventus Turin, considers “wrong” the 4-year suspension to which he was sentenced today for testing positive in a doping test, and announced that he will appeal the resolution to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAD).
“Everything I have built in my career as a professional player has been taken from me,” he said today in a publication on his Instagram account after confirming the request of the Italian Andidoping Prosecutor's Office (NADO) for testing positive for testosterone on August 20 in the Udinese-Juventus match.
The French international, world champion in 2018, was “sad, shocked and heartbroken” and assured that, when he is free from legal restrictions, “the whole story will be clear.” “I have never knowingly or deliberately taken any supplement that violates anti-doping rules,” added the footballer, who turns 31 next month.
Furthermore, Pogba maintained that he would “never do anything to improve” his performance “through the use of banned substances” and that he has never “disrespected or deceived fellow athletes and supporters of any of the teams I have played for, or against.” .
The footballer, who has a contract with Juventus until July 2026, tested positive again in the counter-analysis, which was carried out in September and remained provisionally suspended while the NADO investigated the facts.
EFE
