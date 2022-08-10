Pogba like Mohammed Ali: “The Koran told me how to face my days”

“May Allah protect the people of Gaza”. Paul Pogba returns to discuss, but this time it is not about his injury and the waiting time needed to see him again with the jersey of the Juventusafter six years at Manchester United.

The French, the flagship of the Juventus transfer market, takes a stand on bombing in Palestine, accompanying the photos of some children with a complaint: “Children killed. No news. But are you human? “.

The reference is to the recent 16 deaths among minors, the youngest of 4 years, for which Pogba invokes Allah. The Juventus player is of Islamic religion and has the legendary boxer as his point of reference Mohammed Ali: “The Koran told me how to face my days, Ali is like me, a man who converted to understand his story”.



