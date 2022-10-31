The participation of the French international Paul Pogba at the World Cup It is getting more and more complicated according to Italian media, which reported on Monday about muscle fatigue in one thigh, a problem that adds to his operation on his right knee.

Neither his club, the Juventus of Turin, Not even the player’s agents have responded to AFP’s requests for confirmation about this physical problem, described by the Italian media as muscular fatigue, which could keep him off the pitch for about ten days.

Does not stand with ball

The 2018 world champion recently resumed training with Juve, following his right knee operation in early September.

On Friday, the coach of the Bianconeri, Massimiliano Allegri, However, he assessed that it was “unlikely” that the 29-year-old midfielder would play an Italian championship match before the World Cup break.

The French coach Didier Deschamps, must announce the list of players summoned for the competition on November 9.

He declared on Tuesday that the “door was still open” for the many injured team players, especially Pogba or Raphaël Varane, waiting for the midfielder to have game time before the competition “because it is a deficit with respect to the others”.

Les Bleus’ first game in the Qatar World Cup (November 20 to December 18) will take place on November 22 against Australia.

