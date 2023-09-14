Paul Pogba was suspended by the Juventus after being surprised in a test anti-doping that tested positive to the high levels of testosterone in his body which alerted the medical body. After consulting with the footballer, it was learned that he had consumed some substances without permission from the team, which contained testosterone but he assured that he did it without knowledge.

The French player accepted in a recent statement before the team’s board that he began to take some nutritional supplements recommended by a friend of his but he never found out that they contained certain substances that would help his physical development illegally, such as the testosterone that was found in these supplements.

According to reports, Pogba had contact with a friend in Miami who is a doctor who recommended the use of certain substances that were imported from the United States to Italy and who began consuming them without permission from the club and without an analysis of their content by

which defends that his doping resulted from a lack of attention to what he consumed.

Paul Pogba accepted having consumed prohibited substances | Photo: Jam Media

Currently, Juventus is waiting for the second test to be carried out to confirm or not his situation, which could sentence his career since could face a suspension of up to 4 years which could end his time in football.

The test with which it was learned that the player tested positive was carried out on August 20 at the A series against Udinese, and although he did not play in the duel, he was one of those chosen for the anti-doping test, which in the end was positive. For now, in addition to the sanctions in football,

I would also have them with the authorities of Italy because in that country doping is a crime.

For now, it is unknown when he will be able to resolve his situation or if, having recognized his mistake, he will be able to receive consideration from the authorities. Paul Pogba will not be eligible for Juventus until further notice.