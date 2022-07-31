Paul Pierce, legend of the Boston Celtics and member of the NBA 75th anniversary team, has answered questions from fans in a new Meet & Greet for members of the NBA Fan Club. Pierce keeps the green spirit in his veins and believes that the Celtics “they will win the finals in the seventh match“against some Golden State Warriors who arrive with more rest time at the appointment, after leaving the Mavericks behind in five games. And it is that “The Truth” highlights the similarities of Tatum and company with the Celtics of the Big Three of which he formed part with Garnett and Allen: “Kevin Garnett was a better defensive player as was Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum reminds me of myself offensively and I think this team is one of the best defenses in the league, as we were“.

One of the moments in his career that the former player was asked about was the 2010 finals against the Lakers led by Pau Gasol and Kobe Bryant: “When you go up against some of the greatest players in history like Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol, it’s no easy task.. We were a team with great players like Kevin and Ray and we had one of the best defenses in NBA history because we were healthy. By the time we got to the finals we lost Perkins in the seventh and Pau had a great gameI really think if we had Perkins we would have won“.

About Giannis and Doncic

On the current situation in the league, Pierce confessed his admiration for Giannis Antetokounmpo’s game, “I think he’s been the best player in the NBA for the last three or four years. I love his tenacity, his hunger for victory and everything he gives to basketball with his intensity and leadership, I would love to have been able to share the court with him“, and puts him above Luka Doncic, although he believes that the Slovenian “will be the MVP of the league next year“.

The forward is fascinated with the new generations and highlighted the great talent coming from Europe in recent years: “I love the fact that players around the world are showing everyone that this sport can be played in any country. This also demonstrates the reach of NBA programs around the world to help players develop.. (…) This is a global sport, you can play it from anywhere, all you need is a ball, a basket and a little hard work“.