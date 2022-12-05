Paul Pelosi, right, wearing a hat and glove, joined his wife, Nancy, at an event in Washington. Also pictured are Joe and Jill Biden (left), and Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff (center). / Anna Rose Layden / REUTERS

Paul Pelosi, husband of the speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, has reappeared in public for the first time since he was attacked at his home in late October.

Pelosi, who attended the Kennedy Center Honors this Sunday with his wife -a prize awarded by the US Government for excellence in cultural achievements-, has appeared with a hat and a glove, thus covering the areas of the body where he received the injuries by the attacker, as reported by the newspaper ‘The Hill’.

82-year-old Pelosi was hospitalized for a week, due to serious injuries to her right arm and hands, as well as a fractured skull, when a person entered her home looking for the president of the US Congress.

The official version of the Police reports that the attacker, David DePape, entered the family’s home in San Francisco with the intention of taking the Speaker of the House hostage, confronting her husband who, after being hit with a hammer, he had to undergo surgery.

DePape’s internet logs describe a person given to fueling conspiracy theories on a wide variety of topics, from aliens, communism, Jews, voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election to other types of conspiracies embraced by the American extreme right.