The charges were filed Monday by the San Francisco District Attorney. The prosecuting attorney claimed that the attack on the husband of the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, was “politically motivated.” The defendant faces seven criminal charges in total. In parallel, security agencies warn of extremist violence ahead of the mid-term elections.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins has filed a group of charges against the man who broke into the home of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and attacked her husband, Paul Pelosi, with a hammer.

Identified as David DePape, the attacker faces seven charges, including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, threats against a public official and his family, abuse and false imprisonment of an elderly adult, and residential burglary.

At a press conference, Jenkins also announced that the attack was “politically motivated” because of the “comments he made.” And it is that when raiding the Pelosi residence, David DePape shouted: “Where is Nancy?”, the same songs that the attackers sang to the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Brooke Jenkins also called on citizens and political leaders to lower the tone of political discourse in the country and “watch your words.” According to the prosecutor, “violence has no place in San Francisco or in politics.”

DePape will be held accountable for his violent and depraved attack, and we will prosecute him to the fullest extent of the law. When citizens of our city suffer as victims of crime, we will hold perpetrators accountable for their actions and work to deliver justice for all. https://t.co/5HbUAZ1YwI — Brooke Jenkins 謝安宜 (@BrookeJenkinsSF) November 1, 2022



The investigations that have been carried out indicate that Nancy Pelosi was the “specific objective” of the aggressor, as well as her house, for which state prosecutors will present an arrest warrant without bail. The defendant also faces a federal accusation, a process that will be carried out in parallel with the local Californian justice.

The federal process was filed by the United States Department of Justice. Charges like attempted kidnapping and assault can get you up to 30 years in prison.

A list of people to attack

The EFE agency, citing local media, released details of the attack. According to statements made by police sources to the American media ‘CBS News’, the attacker could have been organizing attacks on other people, since he had a list with several names.

The FBI is revealing new evidence it believes points to the intent behind the brutal attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul.@Miguelnbc speaks with San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins in an exclusive interview: https://t.co/5dpgqtpNQi — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBC NightlyNews) November 1, 2022



The chain ‘CNN’ was not far behind and reported on the intentions of the accused, David DePape. Among the belongings that were seized, DePape carried a bag containing ropes and adhesive tape, which they assume he was going to use to retain the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The attack on the husband of the second in the line of presidential succession of the United States took place in the early hours of last Friday, when the accused entered through the back door and attacked Paul Pelosi with a hammer, causing injuries to the head and one of his arms. After receiving a wake-up call, police officers arrived at the scene to find DePape and Pelosi wrestling over the hammer.

Since the horrific attack on Paul early Friday, we have been deluged with thousands of messages conveying concern, prayers and warm wishes. We are most grateful. Thanks to the excellent team at @ZSFGCarePaul is making steady progress on what will be a long recovery process. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) November 1, 2022



In a release published this October 31, the president of the Chamber announced that her spouse is “progressing constantly, in what will be a long recovery process.” In the note, Pelosi also appreciates the “thousands of messages” that “convey concern, prayers and warm wishes.”

A wake-up call from security agencies

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the National Security Agency, the National Center for Counterterrorism and the Capitol Police, released a document in which they warn about the violence that can be generated by “perceptions” that may exist about electoral fraud ahead of the mid-term elections on November 8.

A little over a week before the ‘midterms’, as they are usually called in the North American country, these security agencies warned about the high threat posed by extremist violence.

“Perceptions of election-related fraud and discontent with election results will likely result in increased threats of violence” against a broad cross-section of groups such as “ideological opponents and election officials,” the document released Saturday said.

The warning further notes that political figures, voters, citizens who are part of ethnic, racial or religious minorities, may be victims of violent extremist individuals or groups. According to EFE, citing the document, the most reasonable threat can come from individual attackers who justify their violence with matters related to the electoral process.

The electoral process on November 8 will renew a third of the Senate and the entire US House of Representatives. The importance of these votes lies in which of the two strongest parties in the nation (Republican and Democrat) will control both chambers of the Legislature, which can facilitate or hinder the management of the current Administration, which already has the majority in both chambers. of the Capitol.

With EFE and Reuters