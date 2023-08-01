A miniscule quiff, a red bow tie and a jolly smile: to most, Paul Reubens was equivalent to his comical alter-ego, Pee-wee Herman. The American actor died at the age of 70, it was announced this Monday through his Instagram account. Reubens had been suffering from cancer for years, without sharing anything about it with the outside world.

“Please accept my apologies for not disclosing what I have faced over the past six years,” Reubens said in a statement before his death. “I have always felt an enormous amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you.”

Pee-wee Herman emerged according to the American news site SFGate in the late 1970s, when Reubens was a member of an improv group in Los Angeles. The character grew into a theater show, a film and a television programme. Pee-be wishing to fly was a recurring theme.

The shows came to an end when Reubens was arrested for masturbating in a porn movie theater. It only resulted in a small fine, writes SFGate, but Reubens’ child-friendly image was permanently tarnished. In 2001, a charge of possession of child pornography was added, which was later downgraded to an offense of ‘obscenity’. Reubens himself said against this news channel NBC: “Probably these two infractions have gotten me more negative attention than anyone I know.”