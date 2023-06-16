GOf course, the early years of pop were not as innocent as one might think from today’s perspective, knowing the abysses currently being negotiated in the midst of a German hard rock band. “Sometimes fans came to us in the dressing room” – such a sentence can no longer be read with the innocence with which it was written. But you have to look at the photo he is referring to, taken in London around the turn of the year 1963/64.

Jorg Thomann Editor in the “Life” section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper.

The slightly blurred shot shows a young woman with dark hair in a long coat, holding a camera; she looks towards the photographer, but not directly into his lens. She looks very cool, very confident, sitting there on the table, while the two musicians Ringo Starr and John Lennon, the latter with his thumb in his mouth, look up at her from their armchairs. The photo looks like a reversal of the supposed balance of power – here the successful band, there the awestruck fan. The fact that nobody has anything to fear here can also be seen from the fact that nobody had to give up their camera before the meeting, neither the young woman nor the photographer , who is Paul McCartney.