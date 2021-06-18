Digital Millennium

Sir Paul McCartney turns 79 this June 18 and although since last night his fans and friends from the middle of the show have turned to social networks to wish him the best, the unique congratulations of the former Beatle, Ringo starr stood out for its originality.

The former drummer of the Liverpool quartet used his Instagram account to send his best wishes to Paul MCCARTNEY which he accompanied with an image taken straight from the trunk of memories, which undoubtedly revived the nostalgia among many followers of the famous London band.

“Hey man, they say it’s your birthday, from one cowboy to another happy birthday, peace and love from Barbara and me”, wrote Ringo to accompany an image from the 80s in which they both appear in a denim shirt and sporting a mustache.

George Harrison He also did not miss the occasion and celebrated Paul with a clip broadcast on his social networks in which both former Beatles are seen in a recording studio with Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

Paul also thanked from his social networks for all the affection received on his 79th birthday and shared an image in which he can be seen smiling.

Sir James Paul McCartney was born on June 18, 1942 in Liverpool and although he now has a long career as a performer and songwriter, undoubtedly his role as vocalist and bassist for the Beatles, whom he joined in 1960, brought him worldwide fame.

Following the dissolution of the popular band in 1970, McCartney continued his career independently and formed the band. Wings, next to his wife, Linda.

And I Love Her, Yesterday , Eleanor rigby , Hey jude Y Blackbird are among his most famous songs.

His triumphs have gone far beyond music, because in addition to being part of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the Beatles in 1988 and as a soloist, his 18 Grammy Awards, and his millions of sales in the music industry, he was appointed in 1965 as a member of the Order of the British Empire, and has a knighthood awarded in 1997 for services to music.

