Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 28/11/2023 – 23:39

Around 500 people had the privilege of experiencing an unusual situation in Brasília: attending an intimate Paul McCartney show in an environment that was very reminiscent of the Cavern Club – where the Beatles’ first performances were given, back in the 60s, in Liverpool. Paul and a few members who accompany him on the Got Back tour in Brazil played, this Tuesday (28), at the also legendary Clube do Choro, in Brasília.

The show was a surprise gift given to the population of the Federal District. A first batch was sold for R$200 by the promoting company. Another few dozen were distributed free of charge to a few lucky people who went to the venue simply driven by the hope of seeing what, for many, was the most historic of all shows ever held in the federal capital.

“Historical and unexpected”, adds Ellen Pozzebom. The Hawaiian sandals that the public servant had on her feet served as proof of how unpredictable the gift received was. “I was in the hall when I heard about this presentation. I decided to come, on a completely random tour, and ended up being treated to an intimate show by Paul. It’s free! It was the greatest luck of my entire life”, she celebrated as she left Clube do Choro.

According to the public servant, the presentation was a “megashow in a soft format”, with a lot of interaction between the musician and the audience and with very different acoustics from large presentations.

Connection

Musician Diogo Vanelli left the place with the certainty that he was privileged to have seen his idol in such a Brasilian environment. “I saw a clear connection between Clube do Choro and Cavern Club, where he and the Beatles began their careers. It felt like I was welcoming him into my home.”

Event professional and composer Adalberto Rabello had a similar feeling. “There was a clear mix of universes between Cavern Club and Clube do Choro. And it was very interesting to see it without the structure of big shows,” he told Brazil Agency.

And the choice of location was not random. With a show already scheduled for next Thursday (30) at Arena BRB, a stadium worthy of rock stars – where he himself played in 2017 – McCartney learned about the Clube do Choro tradition. Aware of the place’s importance in the city’s music scene, he decided to crown the place by transforming it into an English pub for one night.

For stage lighting professional Mariana Brandão, the feeling was that of being at a 70s show, in a “spacious and pleasant” environment. “I never imagined this in my dream. I arrived at the last minute and managed to position myself extremely close to a beatle. In fact, everyone stayed close and connected to him, who was very communicative. I was very moved because I felt like I was representing a large number of loved ones who love the Beatles,” she added.

Two meters away

One of the people closest to the musician was lawyer Lorena Paiva, 32. “I was two meters away from him. As I’m only 1.47m tall, I’ve never seen a show so close up. And this happened right at the show of a mega-star like Paul. As I am a person who is very attentive to appearance, I was able to observe minute details, such as his well-groomed beard; the light color of the musicians’ eyes and the body language of a friendly and loving person, with a lot of charisma and sympathy.”

The feeling of closeness and intimacy was present in everyone who spoke to the Brazil Agency at the presentation exit. Even those who arrived when the beatle he was already singing the third song, as was the case with Lucas Nobre. “There was no one who wasn’t well positioned to watch this show.”

“Cool”

The proximity between public and artist was more than physical, according to him. “There was a lot of interaction with the audience. I would even say intimacy, with him saying in good Portuguese ‘show de ball’ after the general singing during the song Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da”.

Even with a fractured vertebra and at the age of 79, Elza Coelho insisted on going to the show. A retired teacher from the Escola Americana de Brasília, she was the first person to leave Clube do Choro. “It’s best to avoid too much contact with the crowd when leaving,” she explained.

For her, the experience represented reliving her youth, when she met the Beatles through radio programs. “They were a shock of firsts for my generation. And hearing him up close making so many declarations of love in Portuguese was something very special. It was delightful to hear, in this context, my favorite: Lady Madonna”.

External area

Outside the concert hall, around a hundred people could hear, albeit muffled, the sound that echoed from inside Clube do Choro.

“The feeling of frustration at not being there ended up being relieved by the fact that I could hear the songs from here on the lawn, in this place so full of meaning for Brasília and, particularly, for me, because I always come to Clube do Choro”, said the public servant Luciano Maduro, 50.

Despite not having been able to get one of the extra tickets distributed free of charge by the production, musician Jorge Brasil, from Duo Mandrágora, recognized this initiative as one of the many that demonstrate Paul McCartney’s sympathy.

“The format of this show is further proof that Paul is, in fact, a spectacular person. It must be the best thing in the world to have him as a friend,” he concluded.