Paul McCartney releases a vegan cookbook for his late wife’s recipes

Famous singer Paul McCartney has announced the release of a vegan cookbook containing recipes from his late wife, Linda.

The musician wrote on Instagram: “Years ago, before anyone turned to the idea of ​​environmental, health and animal welfare issues, Linda was forging her way into the vegan system, telling people about it and promoting it.”

He added that the book will contain pictures and family stories as well as “healthy and delicious recipes.”

The 78-year-old artist, McCartney, published a picture of him and his two daughters Mary (51 years) and Stella (49 years) working with him in “the kitchen of the Linda McCartney family.”

The book is scheduled to be released at the end of June.

The British Beatle married American photographer Linda Eastman in 1969 in London.

Linda was a public defender of animal protection and became a vegetarian. And her first successful cookbook about vegan burgers came out in 1991.

After nearly 30 years of marriage, she passed away at the age of 56 of cancer in 1998.