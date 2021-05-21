McCartney 3,2,1, the documentary series that will narrate and summarize the vast work of Paul MCCARTNEY, talented musician and former member of The Beatles, already has a release date and is ready to hit the streaming platform Hulu this same year.

The anthology of the British musician who, together with John Lennon, created the band The Quarrymen, which would later become the Beatles, has a huge variety of episodes that have made his career as an artist a journey that deserves a good talk about it.

Thus, McCartney will converse with Rick rubin, an American record producer who has won the Grammy multiple times and who has worked with figures such as Johnny cash and other references of different musical genres.

The trailer, which shows both icons in black and white as they recap the life of McCartney Between the personal and the musical, it seems to be a documentary made especially for fans of the British musician, who continues to sow success and release new songs at the age of 78. This is reflected in his most recent album released in April of this year: McCartney III imagined.

“Never before have fans had the opportunity to listen to Paul MCCARTNEY share, with such a wide and festive detail, the experience of creating his life’s work: more than 50 years of music that defines culture ”, he said in a statement Craig erwich, President of Hulu Originals Y ABC Entertainment.

Similarly, Erwich has pointed out that “being an observer while Paul and Rick Rubin deconstruct how some of the biggest hits in music history were produced is really enlightening. ” Thus, he left the fence high for this new documentary series that will surely give a lot to talk about.

Also, to the delight of the fans of the Liverpool quartet, the documentary film directed by Peter Jackson is on the agenda: The Beatles: get back, in which we will see George Harrison, John Lennon, Paul McCartney and Ringo Star in the controversial recording of his album Let it be, which still generates speculation among its followers despite having spent several years.

McCartney 3,2,1 will arrive on the streaming platform Hulu on July 16 of this year and promises to be a special moment for both Beatlemaniacs and music lovers of yesteryear.