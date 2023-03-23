Paul McCartney (80) talks candidly about life after The Beatles. The British musician was part of the iconic band that included John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr. In 1970 the group broke up. McCartney then ventured into a successful solo career. “Trying something new was really risky.”

On his website, the “Coming Up” singer answered a question posed by a fan on Twitter about the biggest risk he’s taken in his decades-long career. “The main question I had was whether I should keep going after The Beatles,” he wrote. “It was a difficult issue.” McCartney praised the group’s talent, adding: “The ingredients in The Beatles were so unique. You had John there, who could have made any group brilliant. Then you had George’s talent, and Ringo’s, and then me.”

McCartney confessed that he had a very hard time when the band members went their separate ways. ,,I didn't know what to do with myself." He continued: ,,Then it was of course also a risk to have Linda (McCartney's first wife, ed.) in the band Wings, when she was not a 'musician'. the reviews came in, it was mainly about her. 'What is she doing in the band', it sounded. That was very hurtful."

Finally he was able to put it into perspective. “When we started The Beatles, none of us knew the chords. Over time, we got much better.”

Newly gained fame

Over the years, McCartney felt like he was starting over. ,,In the early days of Wings, we decided to go back to basics. We did spontaneous and small performances at universities for students. I was almost gone, just a man in a band. In the end, I earned my fame again. In the mid 1970s we did a big US tour. We were so close as a band. The risk paid off,” said the musician.

He revealed that he is not normally one to take risks. But he came to a crossroads after his last days with The Beatles. "Normally I am very careful. There are a few times in life when you are forced to take risks. After The Beatles, this was my situation: 'Will I continue with music, or not?' I wanted to continue. So, 'How am I going to do it? Will I get a band, or will I just perform outside train stations? How's it going to work?' I thought about that."

The Beatles broke up in 1970. “John walked into a room one day and said, ‘I’m leaving the Beatles.’ At the time, McCartney wanted the band to continue. “This was my band. This was my job. This was my life so I didn’t want to quit,” said the musician, who stated that Lennon was “always trying to break free”

On December 8, 1980, John Lennon was murdered at the age of 40.