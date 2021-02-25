This Wednesday, February 24, Paul McCartney announced that in November he will publish his autobiographical book. He indicated that this will be inspired by his life from all the songs he has composed throughout his career.

“On more occasions than I can count, I have been asked if I could write an autobiography, but the time has never been right”, stated the Beatle for the EFE agency.

Likewise, the British musician assured that he does not keep diaries written with daily events from his past: “What I do have are my songs, hundreds of them, and I have realized that they serve the same purpose to a great extent. These songs cover my whole life“, Held.

The book will include compositions from his time with the Beatles and the Wings, as well as some proposals he made alone.

According to McCartney, there will also be material from his personal archive that had not been published until now, such as unpublished manuscripts, letters and photographs.

“I hope that what I have written shows people something about my songs and my life that they have not perceived until now. I have tried to say something about how music arises, what it means to me and what I hope it means to others as well, “he said.

With information from the EFE agency

