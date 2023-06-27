It is not true that one should avoid returning to the place where one was happy. The other way around. In the case of the Beatles, the freshness of their beginnings helps to understand why Liverpool’s Fab Four are always the point of reference to which one returns. The National Portrait Gallery in London opens this Wednesday, June 28, and until October 1, the exhibition Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of the Storm (Paul McCartney’s photographs 1963-64: the eyes of the storm). He exbeatle he has selected more than 200 negatives, from among a thousand that he kept unrevealed in his personal files. At 23 years old and with a Pentax camera that he doesn’t even remember how it ended up in his hands, McCartney began photographing from within a revolution in the history of contemporary culture. Between November 1963 and February 1964, the Beatles went from being the UK’s most popular pop band to a global phenomenon that continues to this day. “Millions of eyes suddenly fell on us, forming an image that I will not forget for the rest of my life”, explained the artist in the documented prelude to the exhibition.

It’s barely four months, but the snapshots reveal an evolution in the band that is rapidly accelerating. From the comfortable but domestic performances in his native Liverpool to his Parisian success at the Olympia Theatre, sharing the stage with Sylvie Vartan or Johnny Hallyday. The surprise reception in New York, when the British band begins to understand, before thousands of enthusiastic fans, that they have entered a new dimension of fame; the performance on the Ed Sullivan television show, before 73 million viewers; or the days of fun and relaxation ―McCartney is already daring with analogue color film― of the last phase of the American tour: Miami.

“It is true that everything about the Beatles has already been told, but when we saw the photos we realized that they showed precisely what had not been told,” Rosie Broadley, the curator of the exhibition, explains to EL PAÍS. “These are the photos that were taken when no one else was there. They are the photos of the moments in between, when they are not posing for the cameras of the rest of the world. McCartney never intended to share these photos. He took them for his own enjoyment, ”he says.

The attempts of a photography fan and an acute observer of social reality, as shown by many of the lyrics of the songs he signed, are evolving in quality along with the self-confidence of these four hallucinated kids with what around them, more eager to have fun than to show off. “It’s not like now. You can’t see the photos you just took. You just take them. There is no way to edit them, nor to review them. And when you have to choose the photos you want to publish, decades later, they are not necessarily the ones you would have chosen at that precise moment, ”reflects Broadley.

Paul McCartney objectively portrays the rest of the group, but also the multitude of people who joined and helped shape the life and experiences of the band. The producer Brian Epstein, who trusted them from the beginning; girlfriends, friends, parents, brothers. But above all, Ringo and John doing mischief; Paul and George in their private moments of reflection and rest; and all those people who wanted to see the new idols up close, like the girl who watches from the street, through the window of the car that transports the group through Washington.

“McCartney’s photos are intimate, more reminiscent of a family album than the press photos we’ve seen for decades. They capture his characters off guard, in moments of relaxation and laughter”, explains the director of the National Portrait Gallery, Nicholas Cullinan. Together with the exhibition, the book containing the reflections of the exbeatle and their photos, which are published in Spain by the Liburuak publishing house.

To understand the eternal generational conflict, one must always go back to the Beatles, and to those articles in a furious and old press, on both sides of the Atlantic, which showed their rejection of the hooligan attitude of four long-haired men and the madness of the young people who they adored. Until they performed in November 1963 at the Royal Command Performance, before the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret. It was then, paradoxically, when the working-class newspaper, the Daily Mirror, he surrendered to his charms: “The Beatles are extravagant. They comb their hair as if they were wearing a mop on their heads. But a mop that has been washed, super clean! As fresh as her youth show. You don’t need to make ladybug jokes to have fun. Young people like the Beatles are improving the world of entertainment and our own world, with their image and sound. Good luck Beatles!” the newspaper proclaimed in an editorial.

Going through that world that was beginning, through McCartney’s photos, serves to understand that those four crazy people did not need the condescension of the press. It was rather the press that was going to need them for decades.