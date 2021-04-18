It recovers! Through his social networks, Paul Martín expressed to all his followers and to the cast of the series how much he misses participating in the recordings.

“Hello, here I miss the neighborhood, I miss recording, I miss the day-to-day with my colleagues, with the directors, with the production team (…). It really is a lot strange to get into the skin of ‘Pigeon’ , record with my family. It is very strange, but, as you know, I had a pretty bad accident. Happily and thank God, the worst part is over, we are in another stage, we are recovering little by little and with a lot of desire to return”He said in an Instagram video.

Likewise, the Peruvian artist thanked him for the support and displays of affection he has received throughout this time.

“I have read every one of the messages that you have written to me. Thanks for such a great vibe!”He wrote in the caption of the post.

At the end of February, the well-known actor from the series Back to the neighborhood reported that he had suffered a serious accident and had to go to an emergency hospital in the city.

“ I just had an accident. I’ve busted my toe . Before going to the emergency room they ask me for ID, now waiting more than 40 minutes for a scan, “said the actor in a message.

He also mentioned that many people are going through worse situations when battling with the fearsome virus.

“Thinking of all the people who are having a worse time from COVID-19 gives me strength and tranquility,” the artist wrote on his social networks.

