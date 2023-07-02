The Nobel Prize in Economics Paul Krugman, on the terrace of the Vigo auditorium. Carlos Rodriguez (Freebox)

Paul Krugman (Albany, 70 years old) suffers in a room in the Vigo auditorium over 30 degrees that the first heat wave of summer has brought. “What a world!” He says, referring to that manifestation of climate change. “I know that in Madrid it is worse,” he adds. The Nobel Prize winner and prestigious North American columnist is not so pessimistic, however, about the economic situation. During his presentation at the Vigo Global Summit 2023, organized by the Free Zone of the Galician city, he affirms that the economy will not be affected by this inflationary crisis that, in his opinion, he is already beginning to subside.

Ask. A year ago we spoke in Valencia and he said that inflation was going to drop drastically in a year to 3%. In the case of Spain, he nailed it.

Answer. Really? I’m happy with where we are.

Q. The president of the ECB, Christine Lagarde, does not seem to be very impressed with the data and has announced a tougher hand against inflation.

R. In reality, in the euro zone as a whole it still lasts. I don’t understand why disinflation hasn’t been faster in Europe, but if the United States is any indication, it will all come. In any case, a year ago we optimists tried to make excuses to explain why the data was worse than reality. Now it is the other way around, it is the pessimists who are warning that the data can give the wrong impression. But more and more difficult to maintain this last position.

Q. The ECB’s medium-term mandate is 2% and inflation in 2025 is now projected to be 2.2%. How far will the central bankers go for those two tenths?

R. There is a lot of uncertainty. The forecasts have been consistently wrong: too optimistic on inflation and too pessimistic on employment. Do we have to take that forecast of 2.2% very seriously? I don’t believe it. The truth is that there is much more uncertainty about what the natural rate of interest is. In the case of the US, I am not surprised that with the data from the labor market and the real economy, inflation has come down. I am surprised that, with the current interest rates we have, we have not experienced more than an economic slowdown.

Q. The economy has held up a lot, but so far. Aren’t you afraid they’re going too far?

R. To return to 2% they may need a higher unemployment rate. Is it so important to return to 2%? Central bankers believe that not doing so would damage their credibility, which is probably true. They also believe that their credibility is extremely important, which is probably not true.

Q. Don’t they need authority in front of the markets?

R. What matters is the real economy, not the markets. The central bankers’ belief that credibility is an important factor in the battle against inflation is not supported by any data. Of course, what they do has important effects on the economy, but their belief that the credibility of the markets in them is key is much less justified than they think. If you’re a central banker, you spend your days talking to financiers who hang on to every word you say. But neither Wall Street, nor the City of London, nor Frankfurt set prices and wages, so I’m not so sure that the credibility of central banks counts that much.

Q. They do set the interest rates on which millions of mortgages depend…

R. On this matter of variable rate mortgages… Maybe it’s a historical accident in Europe. The fact that in the United States loans are at a fixed rate for 15 or 20 years is helping a lot to avoid indirect blows.

Q. Central bankers have gathered in Sintra these days and have warned about wage increases. What about business profits?

R. Wages have not directly raised inflation because benefits have risen more than wages. And some of the margin increases we’ve seen, but not all, reflect an exploitation of market power. I do believe that greed is a factor, but not the dominant one. And it is also true that you cannot appease inflation if wages rise so quickly. In this case, I think Lagarde is right to look at salaries, because it is one of the measures to look at to see if the economy is overheating. And the rapid growth in wages is an indicator that the eurozone economy is still strong.

Q. International institutions urge governments to withdraw stimuli. What should be done in the fiscal field?

R. I’m not sure what the status is in Europe. In the US they have practically all withdrawn. In another time, in another political universe, now would be the time for a temporary tax hike to cool demand. But that is not going to happen.

Q. upload them?

R. Yes, we did it in the US in 1967 and 1968. President Lyndon Johnson raised income taxes temporarily to try to limit inflation. Now it would be inconceivable.

Q. Facing the July elections, the Spanish right proposes lowering them…

R. Ah yes, that’s the big one zombie ideas that low taxes are a long-term economic stimulus. Anyway, all European countries have much more generous safety nets than the US In general, that’s good. They are not encouraging people not to work, because labor market participation is now high. Realistically, what would a fiscal contraction look like? It is spending mostly on good things and tax increases are impossible. For now, it’s all down to monetary policy.

Q. After the inflationary crisis of the seventies, there were adjustments in the US. Will there be this time?

R. Now we have gone from 9% to almost 3% inflation without an increase in unemployment. It’s nothing like what happened then. So I’m optimistic that we’re going to get through this without having to do anything. The analogy with the seventies this time does not work.

Q. Has inflation led to an increase in inequality?

R. No. In the United States the opposite has happened. Everyone assumes that inflation hits the poorest, but it is not. We see that wage increases have been substantially higher at the bottom than at the top. So we’ve seen a significant compression of inequality in the US during this Covid-19 era. We have reversed at least a quarter of the increase in wage inequality that we have been dragging on since the eighties. Its alot. And only the lowest paid workers are the group whose salary has grown more than inflation.

Q. But isn’t it the citizen with fewer resources who goes to the supermarket and notices the rise in prices the most?

R. That’s true, but while inflation mainly reflected rising food and energy prices. Both are a big part of family budgets. So when you have inflation fueled by energy and food, inequality grows. But energy prices have come down. And in the US, the food companies are doing it now too.

Q. Does the Spanish economy continue?

R. I haven’t done my homework.

Q. It had always been said that “it’s the economy, stupid”, but in Spain activity is growing, employment is also growing and inflation is below 2% and, on the other hand, in the last elections the citizens have not rewarded the parties who rule Are we moving in different parameters?

R. Could be. In the US we had the mid-term elections in November. And a big Republican wave was expected because the economy was said to be going terribly wrong. That didn’t happen. I don’t know what the Spanish surveys say, but something peculiar happens in the US: if you ask citizens how they are doing financially, they say that they are doing quite well; On the other hand, when they are questioned about how they think the economy is going in the country, they answer that it is terrible. It is a puzzle, it seems that the perceptions of the citizens have been disconnected from the economic reality.

Q. In his speech he spoke of the power of some networks and media…

R. We have surveys in the US where they ask people if they have heard or seen positive or negative things about various issues in the media. For example, about work. Well, with full employment and between 200,000 and 300,000 jobs being created per month, people say that what they heard was mostly negative. There is manipulation, yes: there is Fox News and in the partisan media. Yesterday, for example, Biden announced an investment plan of 40,000 million and had no coverage.

Q. There are also climate change deniers and here we are, in the north of Spain with this temperature…

R. Yes, and I know that in Madrid it is worse. My wife is from Texas. There have been postmen there who have even fainted and some have even died. What world!

Q. What challenges do you think Spain has?

R. I know Portugal better, because I have a personal connection. But Spain I think is one of the relatively good stories. Given the severity of the crisis of the last decade, the economy has recovered. There are some countries that are going backwards. I think Germany has a deeper problem than people think. Spain, not so much.

Follow all the information of Economy and Business in Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter

Five Days agenda The most important economic appointments of the day, with the keys and the context to understand their scope. RECEIVE IT IN YOUR MAIL