Paul Jansen is stepping down as editor-in-chief of The Telegraph . The newspaper announced this on Tuesday. Jansen will work for the newspaper as a correspondent in the US.

Jansen (55) announced his departure on Tuesday. According to him, it is time for ‘a new journalistic challenge’. He found it in a position as a correspondent in the US, where he will start next summer. Jansen will therefore continue to write for De Telegraaf.

“I thought it was an honor to lead the largest newspaper in the Netherlands. They were also tropical years. It is now time to move the beacons. Being a correspondent is an old dream come true,” says Jansen. A new editor-in-chief will be sought in the coming months.

Jansen started in 1996 as foreign editor for De Telegraaf. He then made a switch to the financial editor. Later, in 2002, he became a correspondent in Indonesia. In 2006 he returned to the Netherlands and started working as chief of the parliamentary editorial board. From 2008 to 2015 he was also a political commentator. See also Opinion | rock pigeon

